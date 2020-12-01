Tech Co. Sues Ore. Over Ban On Real Estate Fee Discounts

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 8:58 PM EST) -- A technology firm has accused Oregon regulators in federal court of favoring established real estate brokers with anti-competitive rules that ban rebates to home buyers for part of the commission paid on the sale of a house. REX - Real Estate Exchange Inc. on Monday sued Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Real Estate Agency, along with the Oregon Real Estate Board and individual board members. REX claims that the agency's "nefarious policies" harm home purchasers by making them ultimately fork over more in commissions to traditional real estate brokers. REX asserted that the suit follows the U.S. Department of Justice announcement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS