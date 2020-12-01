Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tech Co. Sues Ore. Over Ban On Real Estate Fee Discounts

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 8:58 PM EST) -- A technology firm has accused Oregon regulators in federal court of favoring established real estate brokers with anti-competitive rules that ban rebates to home buyers for part of the commission paid on the sale of a house.

REX - Real Estate Exchange Inc. on Monday sued Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Real Estate Agency, along with the Oregon Real Estate Board and individual board members. REX claims that the agency's "nefarious policies" harm home purchasers by making them ultimately fork over more in commissions to traditional real estate brokers. 

REX asserted that the suit follows the U.S. Department of Justice announcement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!