Morgan Lewis Expands Enviro Team With Texas Partner

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has expanded its environmental presence in Texas with a seasoned litigator from Baker Botts LLP. Stephen Fitzgerald joined the firm's Dallas office Tuesday and told Law360 that he hopes that the move will be mutually beneficial for himself, the firm and, most importantly, for the diverse array of clients he brought with him. Fitzgerald declined to name those clients — or say how many jumped ship with him in the move to Morgan Lewis — but said they run the gamut. He works with companies along the chain of energy production, as well as manufacturing clients, specialty...

