DOJ To Speed Up Immigration Cases By Skipping Hearings

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice will no longer hold initial scheduling hearings for immigrants facing deportation who are represented in court, according to a new memo, the latest effort to speed up immigration court proceedings and clear out a swelling case backlog. Beginning Tuesday, the DOJ's Executive Office for Immigration Review, which houses the U.S. immigration court system, will cancel master calendar hearings — a preliminary hearing where filing dates are typically set — for immigrants who are free from detention and who indicate they have representation at least 15 days before the hearing. Instead, the immigration court will send a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS