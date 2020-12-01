RJR Urges Fla. High Court To Uphold Win In Smoking Case

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 4:41 PM EST) -- R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. urged the Florida Supreme Court on Monday to uphold an appellate ruling that overturned a $2.6 million verdict for a smoker's widow, arguing that the appeals court correctly applied Florida law with regard to liability for fraudulent concealment claims. The tobacco company told the high court it should affirm a First District Court of Appeal decision that ruled a trial court erred by denying the company's request for a special jury instruction on the widow's claim that it conspired to fraudulently conceal health information about cigarette addiction. R.J. Reynolds argues that the trial court should have told...

