Libra Calls Rebrand To Diem A 'New Day' For Crypto Initiative

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 4:55 PM EST) -- Libra Association, the membership organization overseeing the coming Facebook-backed cryptocurrency and blockchain, announced Tuesday it changed its name to Diem Association, calling it a "new day" for the project that has recruited key executives leading up to the launch. "The Diem project will provide a simple platform for fintech innovation to thrive and enable consumers and businesses to conduct instantaneous, low-cost, highly secure transactions," Diem Association CEO Stuart Levey said in a statement. "We are excited to introduce Diem — a new name that signals the project's growing maturity and independence." Leading up to its anticipated regulatory approval and launch, the...

