University Of Florida Athletic Assoc. Hit With Race Bias Suit

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) -- The former assistant director of player personnel at the University of Florida's athletic association sued the nonprofit in federal court Monday, claiming he was targeted with discriminatory behavior because he is Black. Otis Yelverton, who worked as a staff member with the Florida Gators football team from January 2018 until May 2019, alleged that he was subjected to harsher disciplinary actions, paid less and passed over for promotions due to his race. Additionally, the complaint filed in the Northern District of Florida on Monday alleges that he was fired from the school's University Athletic Association, or UAA, "for reasons unrelated to...

