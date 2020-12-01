Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

1st Circ. Won't Let NH Workers Recoup Pre-Janus Union Fees

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- A First Circuit panel has affirmed a lower court's decision to toss two employees' "unusual" claims against a New Hampshire state employees' union, saying the workers couldn't claim damages retroactively under the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 Janus decision.

A three-judge panel on Monday upheld a "good faith defense" win for the union against state employees Patrick Doughty and Randy Severance, who alleged the State Employees' Association of New Hampshire violated their First Amendment rights by forcing them to pay so-called "agency fees" even though they were not union members.

"Although Doughty and Severance assert that their claim for damages seeks to vindicate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!