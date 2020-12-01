1st Circ. Won't Let NH Workers Recoup Pre-Janus Union Fees

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- A First Circuit panel has affirmed a lower court's decision to toss two employees' "unusual" claims against a New Hampshire state employees' union, saying the workers couldn't claim damages retroactively under the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 Janus decision. A three-judge panel on Monday upheld a "good faith defense" win for the union against state employees Patrick Doughty and Randy Severance, who alleged the State Employees' Association of New Hampshire violated their First Amendment rights by forcing them to pay so-called "agency fees" even though they were not union members. "Although Doughty and Severance assert that their claim for damages seeks to vindicate...

