Norton Rose Nabs Skilled Deals Partner For Houston Office

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright scooped up a corporate pro formerly with Clark Hill Strasburger who brings with her more than two decades of experience advising clients through assorted business transactions and will work from the firm's Houston office. In a statement Tuesday, the firm said Debra Gatison Hatter joined as a partner. Hatter told Law360 on Wednesday that Norton Rose's global platform is what convinced her to make the leap after being courted by the firm for several years. She added that Norton Rose prioritizing diversity within its teams and leadership was an especially attractive aspect of the new firm for her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS