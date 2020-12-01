Humana Can't Bust Nurses' Collective Action

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 7:19 PM EST) -- Humana cannot decertify a collective action brought by clinical nurse advisers who allege the insurance company denied them overtime by misclassifying them as exempt, a Wisconsin federal judge has ruled, saying the workers had similar enough jobs for their claims to be litigated together. The decision U.S. District Judge William Griesbach issued on Monday denied Humana Insurance Co. and Humana Inc.'s motion to decertify the collective action, rejecting the argument that differences in the nurses' job duties, pay and potential recovery would make the suit too unwieldy. Judge Griesbach said the company's own job descriptions for the workers and its separate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS