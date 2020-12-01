Ex-JPM Forex Rigger May Get Prison Put Off By 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (December 1, 2020, 9:07 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit looked likely Tuesday to put off a fast-approaching date for convicted former JPMorgan Chase & Co. foreign currency trader Akshay Aiyer to report to prison, with judges citing a potentially viable legal question central to his appeal and also the nation's worsening COVID-19 outlook. At a morning virtual hearing, the three-judge panel seemed inclined to spare Aiyer, at least for a while, from his obligation to begin serving his eight-month sentence beginning Friday. Last year a jury convicted Aiyer of gaming currency prices alongside other bankers from 2010 to 2013 by using chatrooms to discuss market conditions, clients...

