Wind Tower Coalition Trade Case Clears Early Hurdle

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission allowed a bid for new tariffs against wind tower imports from India, Malaysia and Spain to move forward Tuesday after determining on a preliminary basis that the imports were injuring domestic manufacturers. On the heels of a petition filed by the Wind Tower Trade Coalition, comprising Texas company Arcosa Wind Towers Inc. and Wisconsin company Broadwind Towers Inc., the ITC found a reasonable indication that U.S. manufacturers are being injured by imports from the three countries that are allegedly being sold at unfairly low prices and aided by subsidies from the Indian and Malaysian governments....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS