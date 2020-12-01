Atlanta Trial Judge Tapped For Ga. Supreme Court Opening

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 9:08 PM EST) -- A vacancy on the Georgia Supreme Court will be filled by an Atlanta-area trial court judge who spent more than a decade on the bench and nearly 20 years as a prosecutor, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shawn E. LaGrua will fill the seat vacated by Georgia Supreme Court Justice Keith R. Blackwell, who resigned Nov. 18 with plans to rejoin Alston & Bird LLP in January as an attorney. Justice Blackwell gave notice in February of his intent to retire from the bench for family reasons. Kemp issued a public statement Tuesday complimenting Judge LaGrua on...

