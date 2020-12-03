Scarinci Hollenbeck Forms DC Group With BurgherGray Atty

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 8:13 PM EST) -- New Jersey law firm Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC has founded a government strategies practice group in Washington, D.C., plucking a former BurgherGray LLC attorney who will be leveraging the skills he's learned in government relations to expand the practice as its managing partner, the firm announced Thursday. Edward "Teddy" Eynon has years of experience lobbying on behalf of clients in a range of industries, including energy, budget, defense, health care, financial services and transportation. Before BurgherGray, Eynon was a partner at Dickinson Wright PLLC and previously led Fox Rothschild LLC's lobbying efforts. The role of managing partner of Scarinci Hollenbeck's new government...

