Will Joe Biden Fire The Labor Board's Top Cop?

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:36 PM EST) -- National Labor Relations Board general counsel Peter Robb has emerged as one of organized labor's top foes for his role in the agency's shift to more business-friendly policy. Will this acrimony drive President-elect Joe Biden to take the unprecedented step of firing a sitting general counsel? Labor unions have assembled a case for Biden to fire Robb before his term expires in November, say internal union attorneys and outside counsel familiar with the discussions who asked not to be named. And the Communications Workers of America, at least, has broached the subject with Biden's transition team, the union's director of government affairs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS