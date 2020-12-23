Top Federal Tax Regs Of 2020

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- The novel coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the country since March forced the Internal Revenue Service to focus its resources in 2020 on providing guidance on the tax elements of legislation passed in response to the outbreak. Here, Law360 looks back at the top federal tax regulatory developments of the year. Pandemic Relief Legislation In response to virus relief legislation enacted in March, the IRS issued several sets of notices and lists of frequently asked questions during the year, along with some formal regulations. President Donald Trump on March 18 signed into law the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which provided...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS