Baker Botts Adds Ex-TCEQ Deputy Director In Austin

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- Baker Botts LLP has added former Deputy Executive Director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Stephanie Bergeron Perdue as a litigation partner in its Austin office, according to an announcement earlier this week. Perdue had been at commission for more than 14 years, starting off as a deputy director of the office of legal services and then holding several other management and executive positions, according to her LinkedIn page. The firm announced the addition of Perdue on Tuesday. While at the TCEQ, she oversaw the development of state-level plans for implementing new National Ambient Air Quality Standards, while also dealing...

