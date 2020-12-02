Ex-Pa. AG Escapes Staffers' Email Retaliation Suit

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 7:48 PM EST) -- A federal judge has tossed a suit accusing a former Pennsylvania attorney general of trying to silence ex-investigators from her office by releasing their risque work emails, saying they were unable to prove that the disclosure violated their First Amendment rights. U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III said in a 53-page opinion Tuesday that because the investigators were unable to prove that Kathleen Kane's actions threatened their job security or put them at any kind of legal risk, the acts didn't count as retaliation or an attack on their free speech. "There is no evidence that Kane threatened or acted in...

