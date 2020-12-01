Barr Names Special Counsel To Keep Probing Russia Probe

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- Attorney General William Barr has appointed a special counsel whose probe of the Russia investigation's origins may continue into the Biden administration, a dramatic step he revealed Tuesday, the same day he said there was no evidence of widespread election fraud that would have changed the 2020 presidential election's outcome. Barr told Congress on Tuesday that he named John Durham, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, as a special counsel to continue his probe of federal law enforcement actions in the early stages of what became special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Attorney General William Barr has...

