Kroger Recruiters Rightfully Exempt From OT, Judge Says

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- In-house recruiters for the Kroger Co. lost most of their early bid to hold the company liable for misclassifying them as exempt from overtime pay when an Ohio federal judge found that their position involved using enough discretion to justify the grocer's classification decision. In an order Tuesday denying part of the recruiters' partial motion for summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland rejected their argument that their job did not involve independent judgment, which could have exempted them from overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act and Ohio wage law. "Although Kroger did expect the recruiters to strictly follow...

