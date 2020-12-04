California's Cannabis Delivery Law Is Clearer Than It Seems

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- As 2020 draws to a close, the precise state of California's cannabis delivery law might appear hazier than ever. A recent ruling by the Superior Court of California, County of Fresno, upheld a state Bureau of Cannabis Control regulation authorizing retail delivery into "any city" in the state, dismissing the challenge of local governments seeking to ban such deliveries. But subsequent misinterpretation and incorrect analysis of the November ruling — County of Santa Cruz v. Bureau of Cannabis Control — has made clarity for licensees, consumers, advocates and attorneys unfortunately elusive. Where, and under what conditions, can a retail cannabis licensee in California deliver...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS