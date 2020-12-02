Barr's Special Counsel Pick Known For Not Caving To Politics

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 9:01 PM EST) -- Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham, whom U.S. Attorney General William Barr recently made special counsel for the probe into the origins of the Russian election-interference investigation, is a "by the book" prosecutor who keeps politics out of his work, Constitution State attorneys say. Even though Durham has worked on a number of high-profile cases, including the prosecution of an ex-FBI agent for racketeering and former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland for dishonest service, the U.S. attorney has kept himself out of the public spotlight. Connecticut attorneys said they know little about Durham's personal life, other than that he is a Red Sox...

