NJ Dems Want Pot Taxes Spent In Areas Ravaged By Drug War

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 4:41 PM EST) -- Tax revenue from legal cannabis sales in New Jersey will be invested in communities harmed by "failed drug laws" and will finance law enforcement training on stoned driver detection under a state constitutional amendment proposed by Democratic New Jersey state senators Tuesday. The group of Democratic state senators say that under the proposed amendment state cannabis revenue and fees would be invested in programs to help residents, neighborhoods and cities hit hardest by the so-called war on drugs and which saw higher levels of marijuana-related incarcerations, law enforcement activity, unemployment and poverty. Based on testimony heard in the legislature, the state...

