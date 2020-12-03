Kazakh Bank Adds 10 Defendants To Suit Over 'Stolen' $500M

Law360, London (December 3, 2020, 5:24 PM GMT) -- A Kazakhstan bank has intensified its efforts to claw back billions of dollars from its former chairman by widening a long-running lawsuit to include companies and businessmen it says conspired to help him hide $500 million. Kazakhstani oligarch Bulat Utemuratov, his company Verny Capital JSC, and a Monaco-based lawyer are among the 10 defendants added to the case on Monday by JSC BTA Bank, a Kazakh state-owned lender, as it pursues ex-chairman Mukhtar Ablyazov and his son-in law Ilyas Khrapunov. BTA Bank has hunted Ablyazov through the English courts since 2009, winning a series of decisions that have already seen it awarded more than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS