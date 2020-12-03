Venice Fights For €104M Payout In Interest Rate Swap Suit

Law360, London (December 3, 2020, 12:58 PM GMT) -- A lawyer for Venice told a London court that the Italian municipality is entitled to claim up to €104 million ($126 million) from two financial giants because a debt restructuring deal it was sold breached regulations. Venice's case, set out in filings at the High Court, is that interest rate swap arrangements entered into by two Italian banks, Banca Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and Dexia Crediop SpA, during the financial crash are void under English and Italian law. The arrangements were unsuitable for the type of customer — retail — for whom the banks had classified them, the city claims. According to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS