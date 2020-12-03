EY Settles Film Investor's Bad Tax Advice Claim

Law360, London (December 3, 2020, 11:52 PM GMT) -- Ernst & Young LLP has resolved a professional negligence claim brought in London by a chairman of a members-only racing drivers' club who blamed the firm for losses he suffered in a film tax scheme. The lawsuit brought by John Grant has been stayed after the two sides reached an out-of-court settlement, according to a recently public Tomlin order filed with the High Court in London. Judge Christopher Butcher signed off on the order giving the two sides permission to apply to the courts without launching fresh legal action if they need help to enforce the agreement. The terms remain confidential,...

