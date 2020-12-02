New EEOC Web Tool Aims To Sharpen Diversity Data Access

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 11:05 AM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Wednesday unveiled a freshly developed online tool that deepens the public's ability to sift through workplace demographic statistics and makes it easier to pin down trends in workplace diversity in local areas. Dubbed "EEOC Explore," the interactive data query tool allows users to access and search aggregated data derived from EEO-1 employer information reports that must be filed every year by private businesses with 100 or more employees as well as some federal contractors. The form, which the EEOC has collected for decades, seeks demographic data from employers on race, ethnicity and gender by...

