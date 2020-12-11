IP Hires: HP, Polsinelli, USPTO

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 2:13 PM EST) -- HP Inc. hired a new intellectual property chief from Starbucks, Polsinelli bulked up its Miami office and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office appointed a chief policy officer. Here's what you need to know about these new hires. HP Phyllis T. Turner-Brim The former vice president and assistant general counsel of intellectual property and technology at Starbucks Coffee Co., who also worked previously for Intellectual Ventures, announced that she has joined HP Inc. as deputy general counsel, chief of intellectual property. Phyllis T. Turner-Brim, who had been with Starbucks since August 2016, made the announcement on LinkedIn, noting that the new job will take her to Houston....

