Premiums On Coal Projects Rise As Insurers Turn Cool

Law360, London (December 2, 2020, 1:57 PM GMT) -- Insurance premiums on coal interests have rocketed by up to 40% as insurers retreat from the industry under pressure to help fight climate change, a report published on Wednesday has found. The Insure Our Future project, a lobby group of environmental, consumer protection and grassroots organizations, said its fourth annual survey of the sector found that an at least 23 insurance companies have ended or limited their cover for coal projects such as power stations. That figure represents 12.9% of the primary insurance market and 48.3% of the reinsurance market, according to the lobby group, which puts pressure on insurers to back...

