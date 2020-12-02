Pensions Lifeboat Fund To Assess Arcadia Scheme

Law360, London (December 2, 2020, 4:16 PM GMT) -- Britain's pensions lifeboat fund said Wednesday it will start the assessment process required to protect the savings of Arcadia Group employees after the retail giant collapsed into administration this week. The Pensions Protection Fund said the meltdown of Arcadia, the company run by businessman Philip Green that includes high street store Topshop, has triggered the launch of a pension protection scheme to ensure employees do not lose access to their savings. The scheme will protect 100% of retirement savings for those already at the so-called normal pension age, and 90% of savings for employees younger than the pension age. "Insolvency events...

