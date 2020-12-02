Prudential Wins Appeal Over £11.2B Annuity Transfer Plan

Law360, London (December 2, 2020, 2:28 PM GMT) -- An appeals court has sent Prudential's proposed transfer of £11.2 billion ($15 billion) in annuity policies to Rothesay Life back for another look, ruling on Wednesday that the trial judge who blocked the plan should not have considered the strength of the businesses' parent companies. Prudential's proposed transfer of £11.2 billion ($15 billion) in annuity policies to Rothesay has been overturned and sent back to the High Court. (Getty) The Court of Appeal has overturned Judge Richard Snowden's refusal to sign off the proposed transfer of 370,000 policies in August 2019, sending it back to the High Court. Justice Geoffrey Vos...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS