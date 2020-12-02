Comey To Teach At Columbia Law School In 2021

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 3:34 PM EST) -- Former FBI Director James Comey, who helmed high-profile investigations of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Russian election interference before being ousted by President Donald Trump in 2017, will teach a course at Columbia Law School starting in January. The school said Tuesday that Comey would be a senior research scholar and distinguished fellow at its Reuben Mark Initiative for Organizational Character and Leadership during the 2021 spring semester. In that role, he will teach a seminar called "Lawyers and Leaders," the school said. "Very excited to return to teaching at Columbia in the new year," Comey, who previously served...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS