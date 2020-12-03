UK Watchdog To Study Electric Vehicle Charging Sector

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- U.K.'s competition regulator has said it would take a look at the nascent electric vehicle charging sector in an effort to get ahead of competition concerns and to boost the use of electric vehicles in the country, which could likely lead to reduced greenhouse gas emissions. The Competition and Markets Authority announced on Wednesday that it would conduct a market study of the fast-growing electric vehicle charging sector, after recognizing the current number of charging locations in the country may not be enough as more electric vehicles hit the road. "The UK currently has almost 20,000 chargepoints, up from around 1,500...

