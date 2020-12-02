Biopharm Biz Buries Hatchet Over Parkinson's Drug For $7.5M

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 8:41 PM EST) -- A biopharmaceutical business decided Wednesday to buy the global rights to a rival's Parkinson's disease drug for $7.5 million in a move that also buried the hatchet on two years of patent litigation between the companies. Georgia-based Osmotica Pharmaceuticals announced that it would sell global rights to its Osmolex ER drug to Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a $7.5 million transaction. The deal came the same day the companies agreed to end Osmotica's lawsuit against Adamas, which sought to prove that Osmolex ER didn't infringe on a drug that Adamas marketed under the name Gocovri. Osmolex ER is an extended release tablet...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS