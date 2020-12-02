Cooley Steers E-Commerce Fulfillment Biz In $290M Financing

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 5:53 PM EST) -- E-commerce fulfillment business ShipMonk said Wednesday it raised $290 million in an equity financing with guidance from Cooley LLP, as online holiday shopping booms amid the pandemic. Florida-headquartered ShipMonk said the funds will go toward research and development, hiring, business-to-business services and international growth. ShipMonk provides order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services to small and mid-sized e-commerce businesses. "ShipMonk was founded to alleviate the burden of supply chain management and allow brand owners to focus on the magic of their front-end customer experience," Founder and CEO Jan Bednar said in a statement. "Small and medium-sized brands are working at an...

