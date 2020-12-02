FTC Offers Competing Views On Past CoreLogic Deal Fixes

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 9:18 PM EST) -- A Democrat on the Federal Trade Commission has called the recent termination of restrictions placed on CoreLogic for its 2014 purchase of DataQuick the end of a "fiasco," while a pair of Republican commissioners said the case is an example of the agency's success. The diverging viewpoints are just the latest demonstration of the starkly different approaches to problematic mergers favored by the agency's Democratic and Republican commissioners and indicate that under a Biden Administration the commission will be more reluctant to demand merger remedies that can't be quickly carried out or easily enforced. The FTC voted unanimously Monday to remove requirements for CoreLogic...

