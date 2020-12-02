Nigerians Lose Appeal To Extend Cutoff For Shell Spill Claim

Law360, London (December 2, 2020, 8:24 PM GMT) -- An appeals court on Wednesday refused to extend a deadline for thousands of Nigerians to file claims for damages allegedly caused by a Shell subsidiary's offshore oil leak, rejecting the argument that the spill counted as a "continuing nuisance." An appeals court has rejected an argument that an offshore oil leak caused by a Shell subsidiary counts as a "continuing nuisance," denying claimants an extended deadline to file for damages. Royal Dutch Shell PLC was originally named as a defendant but was later dropped by the claimants. (AP) At the conclusion of a two-day hearing, Court of Appeal Judge Kim Lewison...

