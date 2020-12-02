Insurer Escapes Marriott Owner's Roof Coverage Suit

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge Wednesday freed Everest Security Insurance Co. from covering a Marriott hotel's windstorm damage, finding that the hotel's loss did not exceed the policy's deductible, and rejecting the hotel's bid for reconsideration, holding that the hotel's "new" claim was raised too late. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander denied Bethany Boardwalk Group LLC's motion for reconsideration of her March ruling, saying that the company presented an "alternative theory" of the policy's exclusion and relied on new information it could have presented before the March ruling. The judge also granted Everest's bid that Bethany cannot recover the windstorm damage...

