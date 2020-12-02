Fintech Co. Raises $81M In Goldman Sachs-Led Round

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 7:58 PM EST) -- Fintech startup Amount raised $81 million in Series C funding led by Goldman Sachs Growth as it invests in platform research and development, the digital banking technology company announced Wednesday. The Chicago-based Amount creates digital banking products for financial institutions, and spun off of online lender Avant early this year after its 2018 founding as Avant's tech arm. Amount raised $58 million in a Series B round in March led by QED Investors, bringing the 2020 capital raise total to $140 million, according to the company. Amount, which helps traditional banks establish and improve their digital banking services and offers point-of-sale...

