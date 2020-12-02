DuPont Rips Chemours' 'Strange' Bid To Void Chancery Ruling

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- In its bid to undo a Chancery Court decision upholding an arbitration agreement, The Chemours Co. is making a "strange and unprecedented" argument that would uproot settled law pertaining to arbitration pacts between parent companies and subsidiaries, DuPont Co. told the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday. During virtual oral arguments in front of the full slate of justices, counsel for DuPont took aim at fellow chemical company Chemours' bid to have the Supreme Court reverse Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III's decision earlier this year that upheld DuPont Co.'s right to force arbitration on claims it lowballed the environmental liabilities Chemours would take with...

