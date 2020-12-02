Canada's Fairfax To Offload Insurance Unit To CVC For $750M

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 3:44 PM EST) -- Canadian insurance company Fairfax said Wednesday that it has inked a $750 million deal to sell its RiverStone Europe insurance business to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. said in the announcement that it could also receive up to $235.7 million more after closing if certain conditions are met. Canadian pension fund the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, or OMERS, has also agreed to sell its stake in the insurance company, which will be renamed RiverStone International and retain its current management team once the transactions are complete. Fairfax Chairman and CEO Prem Watsa praised RiverStone Europe Managing Director Luke...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS