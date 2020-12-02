Green Groups Urge Whale Protection As Feds Draft New Rules

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 5:09 PM EST) -- A quartet of conservation groups lodged an emergency petition with the National Marine Fisheries Service on Wednesday urging it to protect a critically endangered whale species while the agency develops new, court-ordered regulations. The Center for Biological Diversity, Conservation Law Foundation, Defenders of Wildlife and Humane Society of the United States all signed onto the petition advocating for the NMFS to immediately forbid the use of unattended vertical buoy lines in the waters off the coast of Southern New England. North Atlantic right whales getting entangled in the commercial fishing gear is the most significant threat to the survival of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS