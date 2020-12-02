Abbott Can't Escape Infringement Claims Over HIV Testing

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 9:08 PM EST) -- Abbott Laboratories must face allegations that its HIV testing products infringe a patent covering a method for replicating HIV-specific DNA, an Illinois federal judge ruled Tuesday, finding Abbott failed to show the claim was ineligible as a natural phenomenon. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis said she wasn't persuaded by Abbott's argument that U.S. Patent No. 7,205,101 is directed to a "product of nature," the HIV DNA strain identified by inventors, instead of a novel process for replicating DNA. Abbott had argued in its dismissal motion that the patent claim asserted by Grifols Diagnostic Solutions Inc., Grifols Worldwide Operations Ltd., and Novartis...

