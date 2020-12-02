Pot Business Owner Didn't Commit Tax Fraud, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 3:45 PM EST) -- The IRS failed to clearly prove a California licensed tax return preparer knowingly avoided paying taxes on his marijuana business' income, and a ruling holding him liable for fraud penalties should be reversed, the preparer told the Ninth Circuit. There is not enough proof showing Raymond Chico fraudulently underreported income from his marijuana cigarette container company, Doobtubes, to the Internal Revenue Service for him to be held liable for associated penalties, Chico told the Ninth Circuit in a brief Tuesday. Chico urged the appeals court to overturn the ruling by the U.S. Tax Court, saying he had properly filed his personal...

