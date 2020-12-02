HELP Committee Chair Alexander Bids Senate Farewell

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- Sen. Lamar Alexander advocated for the preservation of the filibuster and a commitment to bipartisan compromise in a farewell speech on Wednesday, as the outgoing head of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee prepares to depart office after three terms in the Senate. In a speech delivered from the Senate floor, Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, urged his colleagues to keep the Senate an institution built on reaching consensus and resistant to dramatic swings in policy preferences that come with each election. "Our country needs a United States Senate to work across party lines to force broad agreements on...

