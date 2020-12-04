CFTC's Top Cop Says Cooperation Sends 'Powerful Message'

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 4:11 PM EST) -- On the heels of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's most active enforcement year, the agency's top enforcer offered insights on how compliance teams can help firms stay out of the commission's regulatory crosshairs — and how to help mitigate the damage once they're in them. In an interview with Law360 on Thursday, acting enforcement chief Vincent McGonagle shed light on the thinking behind the enforcement division's recommendations to the commission, how firms can use recent guidance to proactively avoid investigation, and how companies will be viewed more favorably — both by the commission and internally — if they choose to self-report and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS