EQT Must Face Investor Suit Over $6.7B Merger, Judge Says

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 10:42 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday declined to throw out a proposed class action over EQT Corp.'s merger with Rice Energy, ruling that investors adequately alleged that EQT's executives made statements about the benefits of the merger that "were simply not true at the time they were made." The natural gas producer's investors claim that EQT misled them about anticipated operating efficiencies and cost reductions that ultimately failed to materialize after its $6.7 billion merger in 2017. In particular, the shareholders alleged that EQT said it would be able to achieve savings by drastically increasing its drilling locations despite the fact that...

