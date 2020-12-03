Judge Trims $61M Suit Over Deformed Sewage Pipe

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 5:10 PM EST) -- A construction company hired for a sewer improvement project in northwestern Arkansas largely escaped a $61 million suit from a regional authority that hired it after a federal court ruled the action is time-barred since the company only installed a now-deformed pipe, and did not manufacture it. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III granted Crossland Heavy Contractors Inc.'s bid to dismiss four of the five claims levied against it by the Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority. The ruling shuts down the authority's negligence, product liability and contract breach claims stemming from alleged deficiencies with a wastewater line that has required...

