City Credit Fights Care Home's $4.8M Bad Advice Claim

Law360, London (December 4, 2020, 5:05 PM GMT) -- City Credit Capital has said it was not responsible for giving investment advice to the owner of a care home business, meaning it shouldn't be liable for the $4.8 million that he lost during foreign exchange trades. City Credit Capital (U.K.) said Tuesday in a defense filed with the High Court that John Dupuis assured the online forex broker he had previous experience with foreign exchange trading and was aware of the risks involved. Dupuis, who runs a nursing home business, is suing to recover $4.8 million from City Credit for allegedly sinking his deposits in inappropriate forex trades. He has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS