YouFit Committee Slams DIP, Bidding Rules In Del. Ch. 11

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 9:50 AM EST) -- The official committee of unsecured creditors in the Chapter 11 case of gym chain YouFit Health Clubs LLC objected to the debtor's proposed sale timeline and use of post-petition financing, saying the entire case is being run for the benefit of secured creditors which are wearing multiple hats in the case. In the objection, the committee said it was formed and retained counsel Nov. 19 and has been thrust into an expedited sale process that has prepetition secured lenders serving as debtor-in-possession lenders as well as a stalking horse bidder for a sale of assets envisioned to close before the end...

