Experts Say The Pardon System Is Broken. Can Biden Fix It?

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's pardons of political allies and potentially his own family members have cast new light on cracks in the federal clemency system, offering President-elect Joe Biden a chance to relegitimize and streamline a process that critics say has reached new lows of dysfunction. Scandalous pardons are not unique in the twilight of a presidency, but some observers say the process has made a pronounced slide toward political theater under Trump, who last week pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn and is now reportedly weighing similar action for himself, his family members and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS